Montana woman pleads no contest in car accident killing 1

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A Montana woman suspected of running over and killing a man while driving has pleaded no contest.

The Daily Inter Lake reports that 46-year-old Heidi Long entered the plea Monday in Kalispell Municipal Court.

Long was charged with one misdemeanor count of careless driving involving death or serious injury.

Authorities say Long was driving in Kalispell north of Missoula when she struck and severely injured 89-year-old William Winter while he was attempting to cross the street last year.

Authorities say Winter was taken to the hospital where he died the next day.

Officials say the plea agreement included six months deferred with 30 days of formal house arrest and a $1,500 fine.

Officials say the charge could be dismissed from her record if she remains law abiding for six months.

___

Information from: Daily Inter Lake, http://www.dailyinterlake.com