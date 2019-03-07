Montana woman convicted in crash that killed pedestrian

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana woman has been convicted in the crash that killed a pedestrian on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.

The Great Falls Tribune reports a jury Wednesday found Shayanna Marie England guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the January 2018 death of Eljay Young Running Crane.

England testified in federal court Tuesday that she was in an abusive relationship with Young Running Crane.

She said his anger and jealousy caused her to speed out of Heart Butte at 90 mph (145 kph) that night.

She said he appeared in the road, claiming he threw himself in front of her car.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Starnes told the court that her driving was "patently unreasonable," noting she did not have reason to drive that fast.

England is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com