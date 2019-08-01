Sheriff confirms body found in Montana is missing Oregon boy

This combination of undated photos released by the the Medford Police Department via the FBI shows Hannah Janiak, left, and Daniel Salcido, parents of Aiden Salcido. Police in Medford, Oregon, said Sunday, July 28, 2019, that Montana authorities have found a body believed to be that of their missing child, Aiden. The parents were found dead Wednesday in Kalispell, Mont. (Medford Police Department/FBI via AP)

LIBBY, Mont. (AP) — Officials have confirmed that the child's body found in a remote area of northwestern Montana was the missing boy from Oregon and that he had been shot in the head.

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short said Thursday an autopsy confirmed the victim found on July 28 was Aiden Salcido of Medford, Oregon.

His parents, Hannah Janiak and Daniel Salcido, died in an apparent murder-suicide after fleeing a traffic stop near Kalispell on July 24.

The boy was not in the vehicle, prompting a search.

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle matching the description of the one belonging to Janiak and Salcido near a remote campsite in Lincoln County. Searchers found the boy's body in the West Fisher Creek area.

Officers said Janiak died of a gunshot wound to her head and Daniel Salcido died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.