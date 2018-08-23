Montana murderer freed because it wasn't 'crime of violence'

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. judge has ordered a convicted killer from Montana's Crow Indian Reservation released from custody after part of his conviction was overturned for not meeting the definition of a violent crime.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lori Harper Suek wept Thursday as she told the court and members of the victim's family that under a 2015 Supreme Court ruling, she had no legal basis to ask to keep Quinton Birdinground Jr. behind bars.

U.S. District Judge Susan Watters expressed unease over his release and encouraged prosecutors to appeal.

Birdinground served 15 years of his original 24-year sentence for assaulting his estranged girlfriend and killing his uncle, Emerson Pickett, after a night of drinking in 2003.

Pickett's daughter, Jena, says the family hasn't healed from the killing and never will.