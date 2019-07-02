Montana man pleads guilty to strangling woman to death

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A man has acknowledged strangling a woman to death with a rope at their home in southern Montana.

U.S. Department of Justice officials say 35-year-old Randy Littlebird, of Birney, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder, strangulation and domestic abuse by a habitual offender. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 6.

Bureau of Indian Affairs police went to Littlebird's home Feb. 4, 2018, and found the woman dead with a bloody nose and a rope on the floor nearby. Investigators say Littlebird told them the woman killed herself, but he later confessed to strangling her.

Another person in the home recounted hearing a confrontation between the two and the victim yell, "No Randy, don't, don't," then a scream, followed by silence.

Littlebird faces up to life in prison.