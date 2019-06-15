Montana man charged in poaching cases in 2 counties

HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from two poaching cases in Ravalli and Missoula counties in 2017.

The Ravalli Republic reports that Brady J. Stamps, of Libby, faces numerous hunting violations, including a felony charge of unlawful possession of a trophy bull elk.

Stamps pleaded not guilty in Missoula County District Court on Thursday to the felony unlawful possession of a game animal and a misdemeanor charge of hunting on land without permission.

In Ravalli County, he pleaded not guilty earlier to misdemeanor counts of failure to obtain landowner permission, hunting or killing over limit and waste of a game animal.

According to court documents, the case began on Nov. 25, 2017, after another hunter called the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tip line.

___

Information from: Ravalli Republic , http://www.ravallirepublic.com