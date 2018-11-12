Montana coin shop robbed of $13K in gold coins

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Police in Montana are searching for two men suspected of stealing about $13,000 worth of gold coins from a Billings coin shop.

Grizzly Gold and Silver store manager Roger Brucker says two men entered the store at 5:45 p.m. Friday took look at coins and made a variety of requests to distract a store employee. He says surveillance cameras captured images of one of the two men palming coins and putting them in his pocket.

The men were in the store for about 18 minutes, after which the employee discovered 12 coins were missing. The men didn't make any purchases.

Brucker says they're offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the prosecution of the unidentified men. He says they'll also be reviewing store procedures.