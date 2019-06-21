Mom indicted on murder, other counts in toddler son's death

BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey mother who allegedly told police she fatally struck her toddler son because he wouldn't "eat nor listen to her" has been indicted on murder charges.

Nakira Griner was also indicted on counts of disturbing human remains, tampering, endangering and false public alarm in the indictment handed up Wednesday by a Cumberland County grand jury.

The 24-year-old Bridgeton woman is charged in the death of 23-month-old Daniel Griner Jr.

Prosecutors have said she initially reported that her son had been abducted on Feb. 8 and an intensive search was launched by law enforcement. But the child's burnt remains were found the next day in the yard of Griner's home.

Griner's public defender has pointed to a man she alleges should also be considered a suspect in the case.