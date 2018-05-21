Boy, 3, dies after being shot during apparent drive-by

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. (AP) — A 3-year-old Detroit-area boy has died after being shot in the head while sleeping in his home.

WDIV-TV reports that Jamar Quinn Jr. died Monday in a hospital. Jamar was wounded early Sunday morning during a drive-by shooting in River Rouge, southwest of Detroit.

Police have said the shots were fired from behind his home.

The boy's mother, Danielle Davis, has said her home was firebombed early Monday, but she wasn't aware of anyone being injured. Davis said bullets also struck the home in another drive-by shooting about two weeks ago.

Police didn't immediately release updated information.