Mistrial declared in case of man charged with 2 stabbings

DOVER, N.H. (AP) — A mistrial has been declared in the case of a man accused of stabbing two women to death in New Hampshire in 2017.

A court spokeswoman said a judge granted the mistrial Thursday for Timothy Verrill, of Dover, which was requested by the defense. It was due to ongoing issues regarding the prosecution's disclosure of evidence.

The judge planned to address jurors on Friday and dismiss them.

Verrill had pleaded not guilty in the deaths of 48-year-old Christine Sullivan and 32-year-old Jenna Pellegrini. They were found dead in a home in Farmington. Sullivan lived there with her boyfriend and Pellegrini was moving in.

Verrill was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of reckless second-degree murder and five counts of falsifying physical evidence.