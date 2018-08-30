Missouri woman charged with letting boarded dog starve

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A 70-year-old woman has been charged with letting one dog starve to death while boarding it and keeping four other dogs in cramped cages with no food or water.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that 70-year-old Charlotte Kerr, of Columbia, was charged Wednesday with four counts of felony animal abuse and a single count of misdemeanor animal abuse. Her attorney declined to comment.

Animal control officers wrote in charging documents that Kerr watched the 2-year-old Gordon setter for about 14 days before it died of what veterinarians determined was starvation. The documents say Kerr told officers that another dead dog was in her basement and she hadn't been down there for two days.

Officers found the feces-covered dog barely alive, along with three other dogs with no food or water.

___

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com