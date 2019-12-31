Missouri police: Cop fatally shot man who hit him with car

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban St. Louis on Tuesday shot and killed someone who authorities say drove a stolen vehicle into an officer, rolling him onto the hood.

The police officer is hospitalized with what authorities are calling non-life-threatening injuries after the altercation outside an outlet mall in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Police said the shooting happened after officers were called to Chesterfield Outlets around 1 p.m. for a report of a suspicious person. Police said four people got into a stolen vehicle.

Arriving officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver drove into one officer. That officer fired shots into the vehicle, killing the driver. The three other people inside the car were taken into custody.

Police did not release any information about the person who was killed, including a name. The officer's name also was not released.

The shooting happened near the entrance to the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store at the outlet mall.

St. Louis County police have taken over the investigation at the request of Chesterfield police.

Chesterfield is a well-to-do city about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of St. Louis.