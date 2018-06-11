Missouri man posed as woman for explicit photos from teen

REED SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri man has been sentenced after pretending to be a woman online to solicit sexually explicit photos from a teenage boy.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 23-year-old Jeffrey Everett Jr. was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor.

A release from the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri says the case began last year when one of the victim's classmates told school authorities about nude photos on the victim's phone. The release says investigators found sexually explicit Facebook messages on the phone between the teen and someone named "Alecia Valentine."

The release says the account was run by Everett, a sex offender previously convicted of possessing child pornography.

The Reed Springs man's sentence includes lifelong supervised release after prison.

