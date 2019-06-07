Missouri man charged with stabbing corrections officer

POTOSI, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri prison inmate has been charged with stabbing a corrections officer last year while serving a 30-year sentence for murder and other charges.

The Daily Star-Journal reports that 38-year-old Brian Smith was charged Wednesday with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and possession of a weapon at a correctional institution. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The probable cause statement says Smith followed the corrections officer into a room at the Potosi Correctional Center in September, where he retrieved a homemade knife from his pants. Smith then is accused of stabbing the officer in the face, neck and jaw, barely missing his carotid artery. The report says Smith was part a prison group that planned that attack.

