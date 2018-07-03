Missouri man arrested after pot, young son found in vehicle

ASH FORK, Ariz. (AP) — Yavapai County Sheriff's officials say a Missouri man has been arrested on charges of transporting 178 pounds of marijuana in north-central Arizona with his 5-year-old son in the vehicle.

They say 27-year-old Richard Arrington was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on suspicion of child abuse, transportation and possession of marijuana for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was released Monday after posting a $100,000 bond.

Sheriff's officials say a deputy stopped a pickup truck for a moving violation on Interstate 40 near Ash Fork.

During a conversation with Arrington, the deputy detected a marijuana odor coming from the vehicle's interior.

Authorities say a search turned up five duffel bags containing packaged marijuana.

Arrington's son was released to the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.