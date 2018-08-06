Missouri jailer charged with having sex with inmate

TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A central Missouri detention officer has been charged with having sex with a female inmate.

Miller County jailer Samuel Evans, of Eldon, was charged Friday with a felony of having sexual conduct with a prisoner. He posted $10,000 bond.

Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire said in a statement he was disappointed in Evans' actions. He said he will not tolerate that type of conduct in his employees.

Online court records don't name an attorney for Evans.