Mississippi releases body cam video of fatal police shooting

MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city has released police body camera video showing one view of what led to the fatal shooting of a man running away from officers.

The video released Monday factored into a grand jury's clearing of Moss Point Police Sgt. Lancen Shipman of criminal wrongdoing in the August shooting.

It shows Shipman chasing Toussaint Diamon Sims, by car and then by foot. There's no audio until after Shipman fires. Police said his microphone wasn't on. The images are shaky until Shipman gets close to Sims' body, on the other side of a chain link fence. Police said a dark object in the grass nearby was Sims' loaded gun.

Sims' family says the video shows no threat to officers. They're preparing a lawsuit. The police said deadly force was justified.