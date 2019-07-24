Mississippi police probe 'suspicious death' of Florida man

LONG BEACH, Miss. (AP) — Police say they're investigating the suspicious death of a Florida man found dead behind a Mississippi apartment complex.

Long Beach police Chief Billy Seal tells reporters that the man has been identified as 34-year-old Adam Tuck, of Geneva, Florida. An autopsy to determine his cause of death is set for Wednesday. Police say officers on Monday responded to a report of a man seemingly passed out in a yard and found Tuck's body. He wasn't a resident of the complex.

It's unclear what led authorities to determine the death was suspicious. It's also unclear why Tuck was in the area.