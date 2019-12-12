Mississippi man paroled in fatal robbery charged in burglary

UTICA, Miss. (AP) — A man convicted of manslaughter in the 2007 home invasion of an 81-year-old Mississippi radio host has been charged with burglary for a crime he's accused of committing while out on parole.

Zachary Mott is one of three men charged in a Utica house burglary last month in which children returning home from school found their front door kicked in, The Clarion Ledger reported on Wednesday. The 32-year-old was released on parole April 10 for his 2010 conviction, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

In that case, Mott and his brother kicked in the door of John Friskillo's mobile home with the plan to rob him, then beat him with a wrench, testimony from the trial about a decade ago revealed. He and his brother were initially charged with capital murder but took plea deals. Mott received a 25-year sentence with two suspended.

The three suspects in the November home burglary were in the Raymond Detention Center afterward awaiting a court appearance, record show. It's unclear when their next appearance may be.