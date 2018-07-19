Mississippi man gets 4 years for stealing sick dad's money

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $19,000 from his father who was in hospice care.

Attorney General Jim Hood, in a news release, says 54-year-old Jimmy Lee Edwards Jr., of Crystal Springs, was sentenced Monday on one count of exploitation of a vulnerable person. Copiah County Circuit Court Judge Lamar Pickard sentenced him to 10 years, but suspended six of them. Upon his release, he must serve three years of supervised probation and pay a $2,000 fine to Copiah County, $500 to the state's Crime Victim Compensation Fund, and all court costs.

In addition, he must repay his father. Hood's office says Edwards stole the money, which included Social Security benefits — between December 2015 and April 2017.