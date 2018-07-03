Mississippi man accused of shooting Cracker Barrel employee

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man accused of shooting a Cracker Barrel employee has been charged with attempted murder.

The Commercial Dispatch reported 28-year-old Robert Beck was denied bond on Monday. Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says Beck's charge was upgraded from aggravated assault as "we felt that his intent was to kill the victim in this case."

Shelton says Beck had been banned from the restaurant but entered on June 22 looking for his ex-girlfriend who works there. Columbus Police say Beck fired and wounded an employee, who was taken to a hospital. Beck fled but he was arrested the next day in Tennessee and returned to Mississippi.

Judge Rhonda Hayes-Ellis ruled Beck can't have contact with his ex-girlfriend or any Cracker Barrel employee. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

