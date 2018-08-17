Mississippi judge who uncovered lawyer bribes dies at 83

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge who helped bring down famed tobacco lawyer Richard "Dickie" Scruggs on bribery allegations has died.

Court system spokeswoman Beverly Kraft says 83-year-old Henry Lackey had been hospitalized for heart problems, dying Friday in Calhoun City.

Lackey contacted the FBI in 2007 when he was approached by friend Timothy Balducci. He asked Lackey to rule for Scruggs in a suit where other lawyers were suing Scruggs over $26.5 million in disputed legal fees.

Lackey wore a wire for the FBI, collecting $40,000 in bribes from Balducci. FBI agents arrested Balducci, who in turn secretly recorded a conversation with Scruggs about paying Lackey another $10,000.

Lackey was a circuit judge for 17 years before retiring in 2010. Earlier, he served as Mississippi's first public defender in a pilot program.