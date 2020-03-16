Mississippi judge shot, critically wounded near courthouse

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A judge has been shot and critically wounded outside a courthouse in Mississippi, police said.

Chancery Judge Charlie Smith was shot Monday morning in the parking lot outside the Lauderdale County Courthouse in downtown Meridian, WTOK-TV reported.

Smith was getting out of truck to go inside the courthouse when the gunfire happened, Meridian Police Lt. Rita Jack said.

Investigators had no immediate suspect or description of a vehicle which might have been involved, Jack told The Meridian Star. Police planned to review surveillance video of the area, the newspaper reported.

The judge was taken to a hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound near his abdomen. Police believe one shot was fired, Jack said.