Mississippi auditor: 2 ex-workers at college misspent money

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi auditor is demanding that two former community college employees repay nearly $1 million dollars to the state. Most of that is for public money the auditor says was misspent from 2013 to 2017 on personal items like shoes, watches and a chandelier.

Auditor Shad White announced the demand Monday against Gwendolyn Jefferson and Stacie Neal, who worked for Coahoma Community College in Clarksdale.

Jefferson and Neal have not been arrested or charged, and it was not immediately clear whether either is represented by an attorney.

White gave investigative documents to a district attorney who will decide whether to seek criminal charges.

This is the second-largest repayment demand the auditor's office has issued in the past five years. White says an investigation started after a tip from the college.