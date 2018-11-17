Missing man found dead a month later, 2 charged with murder

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Investigators say a missing central Mississippi man is dead and are charging two people with murder.

WLBT-TV reports Hinds County sheriff's investigators and U.S. marshals found the body of 64-year-old Richard Cooper of Edwards in an abandoned Jackson house on Friday night.

Cooper had been missing for a month.

Jailed are Jessica Winston and Mackenzie Stuckey. The 31-year-old Winston was arrested last week and is charged with murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and forgery. Stuckey is charged with murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and auto theft.

It's unclear if either woman has a lawyer.

Cooper's daughter, Demetrice Ross, says that she found at Cooper's home a van he had been working on, with his belongings strewn around. The van was later stolen and found at a Jackson apartment complex.

