Misch arrested for alleged gun-related violation

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A self-described white nationalist and online troll accused of harassing a black legislator has been arrested on a charge of violating his release conditions on gun-related charges.

Max Misch, of Bennington, faced arraignment Monday.

Police say Misch purchased a firearm in March, violating a condition that he not buy any guns. He pleaded not guilty in February to possessing illegal, large capacity gun magazines.

A judge rejected his appeal that the state provision outlawing possession of large-capacity ammunition devices is unconstitutional.

The Bennington Banner reports lawyers want the Vermont Supreme Court to determine if the provision is constitutional.

A phone message was left with Misch's lawyer.

Last year, former state Rep. Kia Morris resigned after receiving what she said were online and other racial threats. Prosecutors said no laws were violated.