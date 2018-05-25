Minot man convicted of fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A Minot man accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend last year has been found guilty of murder.

The Minot Daily News reports that a jury deliberated 2 ½ hours Thursday before convicting 28-year-old Bradley Morales.

Morales was accused in the stabbing last August of 25-year-old Sharmaine Leake during an apparent domestic dispute. She died six days later when her family took her off life support.

Morales had acknowledged that he stabbed Leake but denied that he did so intentionally.

He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. A sentencing date wasn't immediately set.

