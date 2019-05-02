Minnesota governor signs repeal of marital rape exemption

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has signed a bill repealing a Minnesota law that prevented prosecutors from filing rape charges against people accused of sexually assaulting their spouses.

Looking on as Walz signed the bill Thursday was Jenny Teeson. The Andover woman went public after prosecutors dropped a felony charge against her now ex-husband, who drugged her and made a video of himself raping her while she was unconscious. He served just 30 days in jail for invasion of privacy.

Walz praised Teeson's courage and persistence in changing what he called "an antiquated and shameful law."

Minnesota is one of 17 states still allowing some form of the so-called marital rape exemption.

Teeson says she plans to user her platform to spread her story to other states and hopes it helps others.