Milwaukee police need nationwide help in missing girl search

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee's police chief says authorities are asking for help "from the entire nation" to find a missing 2-year-old girl after a man was arrested on suspicion of killing her mother.

Chief Alfonso Morales says Dariaz Higgins has been providing police with information on the whereabouts of his daughter, Noelani Robinson, but it has "proven to be untrue."

Higgins is accused of fatally shooting Sierra Robinson and wounding one of her friends Monday. Police arrested him Wednesday and prosecutors have charged him with first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say Higgins, of Miami, came to Milwaukee to give Noelani to Robinson but it's unknown if Higgins actually brought her with him. Police say Robinson had been living in Las Vegas since February.

Police have said Noelani may be in Minnesota, but Morales emphasized she could be anywhere.