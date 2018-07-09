Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting of couple

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police are investigating the deaths of a couple found shot in the back of a vehicle on Milwaukee's north side.

The 27-year-old woman and her 31-year-old fiance were discovered fatally shot shortly after 1 a.m. Monday. Tyrone Joiner, the father of the male victim, tells WISN-TV he doesn't know what would have motivated the shooting.

Police are working to find the shooter and determine a motive.

___

Information from: WISN-TV, http://www.wisn.com