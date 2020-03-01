Milwaukee police: Man killed in officer-involved shooting

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MIlwaukee police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Saturday night that killed a 49-year-old man.

Police said during a news conference early Sunday that officers discovered the man with a firearm after responding to a report about 11 p.m. Saturday, WTMJ-TV reported.

"As they confronted that individual, officers discharged their firearms at the suspect, fatally wounding him," Assistant Police Chief Michael Brunson said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, Brunson said.

No further details have been released.