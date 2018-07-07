https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Milwaukee-police-Man-fatally-shot-following-13056685.php
Milwaukee police: Man fatally shot following argument
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say a 31-year-old man was shot and killed after an argument.
Police say the shooting occurred on the 3200 block of North Holton Street at about 3:25 a.m. Saturday. Police say the man later died at a local hospital.
His name has not been released. Police are still seeking a suspect in the shooting.
