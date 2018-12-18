Milwaukee man gets life for torturing, killing teenage boy

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man accused of torturing and killing a 15-year-old boy over a stolen video game system has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole.

Authorities said 22-year-old Malik Terrell beat Dennis King with a hammer, stabbed him in the neck and burned his body. King's family had reported him missing May 11. His remains were found in an abandoned Milwaukee house later that month.

Terrell initially pleaded not guilty to a first-degree homicide charge but changed his plea in November. Judge David Borowski sentenced Terrell on Monday, calling his crime "heinous, vicious, violent, sadistic, and depraved."

Terrell's mother and younger brother have pleaded guilty to helping him after the slaying.