Milwaukee man accused in death of 2-month-old baby

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man is accused in the death of an infant who suffered injuries along with his mother who was holding him while she was beaten.

A criminal complaint charges 21-year-old Kenta Evans with reckless homicide in Wednesday's death of 2-month-old Jaquerrion Dancer, who might be his son.

The baby's mother says Evans came over to see the baby and accused her of having other men in the house. The complaint says Evans began beating her while she was holding the infant. The mother's sister intervened, saw the baby was bleeding from the mouth and took him to Children's Hospital where he died later that evening.

The complaint says Evans admitted to causing injuries to the boy's head. He appeared in court Monday where probable cause was found for further proceedings.