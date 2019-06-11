Michigan man gets 16 years in prison for boy's beating death

LASING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man whose stepson died after he beat the 4-year-old and whipped him with a leather belt has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison.

The Lansing State Journal reports that Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sentenced Orlando Steele on Monday to 16 ½ to 25 years in prison.

Steele pleaded guilty in April to a reduced charge of second-degree child abuse in the 2015 death of Ja'Haad Wood. Officials say Ja'Haad suffered a lacerated liver and more than 50 blunt-force injuries.

Steele, who's a fourth-time offender, told police he beat the boy for discipline several times the day before his death.

An autopsy report shows Ja'Haad had scars and bruises all over his body.

The medical examiner couldn't determine the cause of Ja'Haad's death.

