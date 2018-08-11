Michigan man convicted of abuse served time for girl's death

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — A southeastern Michigan man who spent time in prison for killing his infant daughter in 1992 has been convicted of seriously injuring another infant two years ago.

A Macomb County jury reached a guilty verdict Friday against 41-year-old Allen Keck of Richmond for first-degree child abuse. He was charged with causing severe head injuries and a broken leg to his 3-month-old daughter in March 2016.

The Macomb Daily reports defense attorney Steven Freers pointed to the girl's 11-year-old sister testifying she sat on the baby, but prosecutors argued she wasn't strong enough to cause the injuries.

Keck pleaded no contest in 1994 to second-degree murder for fatally punching his 3-month-old daughter in the stomach when he was 16. He was sentenced as an adult and released from prison in 2011.

