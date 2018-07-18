Michigan couple charged in dehydration death of young son

WYOMING, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan couple has been charged with murder, manslaughter and child abuse in the dehydration death of their 18-month-old son.

Alexander Birkenmeyer and Andrea Todd were arraigned Tuesday.

Authorities say Yurik Birkenmeyer's body was found March 16 in the family's home in Wyoming, south of Grand Rapids.

The boy had been in foster care for 10 months last year after a Child Protective Services investigator became concerned over his low weight, unsafe sleep environment and lack of proper care.

Yurik was returned to his parents in October.

Court records show the couple had another child who died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome in 2015 after sleeping alongside one of the parents.

Probable cause conferences are scheduled July 25 for Birkenmeyer and Todd.