Michigan attorney general launches Conviction Integrity Unit

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has launched a unit to investigate whether people have been wrongfully convicted of crimes.

Nessel announced Wednesday the Conviction Integrity Unit plans to probe credible claims of innocence. The unit within the AG's Criminal Appellate Division also seeks to develop efforts to rectify wrongful convictions.

A release says the unit is modeled after one in Wayne County, and officials will work with county prosecutors, law enforcement officials, defense attorneys and innocence clinic projects.

The state unit will be led by Robyn Frankel, an attorney who has been an adjunct professor at Oakland University, University of Michigan and Detroit College of Law.

Nessel says in the release the state has "a duty" to make sure people are guilty of crimes for which they have been convicted.