Mexico's treasury secretary resigns, cites interference

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's treasury secretary has resigned, complaining of the appointment of unqualified officials by "influential people in the current administration who have clear conflicts of interest."

Carlos Urzua did not specify who he meant, but the resignation letter he issued Tuesday suggested that ideological extremism might be involved.

Urzua wrote that economic policy should be "free of extremism, whether that be right or left," but said "that belief was not reflected" by the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

He also accused López Obrador of making policy decisions "without sufficient justification."

Lopez Obrador has sought to appease the business community, but has also drawn criticism for shoring up the state-run oil company, building refineries and canceling a partly built Mexico City airport project.