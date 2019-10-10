Men posing as utility workers rob couple of cash, silver

PHOENIX (AP) — A man is in custody for allegedly impersonating a utility company employee to get into a Phoenix couple's home and stealing cash and silver from an elderly couple.

Phoenix police say 48-year-old William Tarby Jr. is facing armed robbery, kidnapping and other charges.

They say Tarby and two other people identified themselves as Salt River Project employees to the homeowners.

The couple say the impersonators claimed they needed to check the home's electrical system.

Once inside, the fake workers pulled out handguns and stole more than $8,500 in cash and about $3,000 of silver ingots before fleeing in a truck.

According to court records, Tarby was identified by a fingerprint left behind at the crime scene and he was arrested Monday.

It's unclear if Tarby has a lawyer yet.