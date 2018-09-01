Men arrested after ankle monitors place them at crime scene

FAIRBNAKS, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say two Alaska men were arrested after their court-ordered GPS ankle monitors placed them at the scene of a burglary.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the men, both of North Pole, are each charged with felony second-degree burglary, three counts of felony second-degree theft and misdemeanor second-degree vehicle theft following their arrest Wednesday.

A criminal complaint says both men were out on bail for pending criminal cases at the time of the burglary and were wearing the ankle monitors as a condition of their release.

The owner of the North Pole shop called Alaska State Troopers on Monday to report someone broke into his shop and stole a $19,000 Can-Am side-by-side utility vehicle, two rifles, a compound bow, a satellite phone, several rifle scopes, a Stihl chainsaw and a Dell laptop.

