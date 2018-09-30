Memorial service, 5K among events marking Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Clergy members from around Las Vegas will hold an interfaith memorial service ahead of the anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The service is open to the public and scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Guardian Angel Cathedral. It will follow a day of similar tributes and remembrance in Las Vegas.

A 5K race through downtown to benefit several victims' organizations was scheduled for Sunday morning.

One of several collections of portraits created for each of the 58 victims will be shown in the afternoon at the J.W. Marriott, and a country music fundraiser was scheduled for the evening.

The shooting killed 58 people and injured hundreds of others during a country music festival Oct. 1, 2017, on the Las Vegas Strip.