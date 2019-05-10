McMaster: China's treatment of detained Canadians telling

TORONTO (AP) — Former U.S. national security adviser H.R. McMaster says China's treatment of two detained Canadians is example of how China is a threat to the liberal international order.

The retired lieutenant general who served as President Donald Trump's national security adviser said at the Munk debate in Toronto Thursday that China's communist party exposes the nature of their system every day and it's time for people to wake up.

China detained former diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor on Dec. 10 in an apparent attempt to pressure Canada to release a top Chinese tech chief executive who is facing fraud charges in the U.S.

Canada arrested Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou Dec 1.

Spavor and Kovrig haven't been given access to lawyers.

Meng is out on bail awaiting extradition hearings.