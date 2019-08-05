Mayor pleads not guilty to abuse, oppression

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — A central Nebraska mayor has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he threatened the job of a police officer investigating a fight outside a bar for which the mayor has been charged.

Custer County Court records say Jon Berghorst entered the pleas Monday to two misdemeanors: oppression under the color of office, and assault. A pretrial hearing has been set for Sept. 9. He's mayor of Broken Bow.

Berghorst is accused of injuring a man during the April 6 fight. The court records say the mayor later used his position in attempt "to injure, deceive, harm, or oppress another person: Broken Bow Police Officer David Taylor."

A grievance document filed by another officer says Berghorst was belligerent and didn't cooperate with the police investigation and threatened Taylor's employment by asking Taylor, "Do you like your job?"