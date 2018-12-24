Mayor of California city defends shredding police records

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California mayor is defending his city's decision to destroy old police shooting and internal investigation records.

A report by The Los Angeles Times says the city of Inglewood made the decision to shred the records at a city council meeting earlier this month.

The move came just weeks ahead of the implementation of a new state law that could allow the public to access those records for the first time.

Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. tells the Times there's no connection between the new law and the decision to shred the old records. He says the idea "that there was an intent to beat the clock is ridiculous."

Civil liberties advocates behind the new law say the move undermines police accountability and transparency.

