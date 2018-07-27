Maui officer pleads guilty to misdemeanor sexual assault

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A former Maui police captain accused of touching a woman on her bottom without her consent has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge.

The Maui News reports 49-year-old Stephen Orikasa pleaded guilty Wednesday to fourth-degree sexual assault for the June 2017 encounter with a female police sergeant under his command.

Under the plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend one year of probation.

Judge Peter Cahill told Orikasa that he would be required to register as a sex offender.

Attorney David Sereno says his client will be eligible to petition the court to end the registration requirement after 10 years.

Orikasa resigned earlier this month after working 27 years with the police department. He is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

Information from: The Maui News, http://www.mauinews.com