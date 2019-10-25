Massachusetts man charged with fatally stabbing mother

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been charged with stabbing his mother to death.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey and Plainville police Chief James Alfred say 21-year-old Sean Murphy is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on a murder charge.

Authorities say police responding to a Plainville home at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday found 51-year-Caryln Murphy dead from "apparent stab wounds."

Police say there is no threat or danger to the community.

Sean Murphy was in custody and it was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.