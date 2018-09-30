Massachusetts boxing coach faces rape charge

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A youth boxing coach from Massachusetts is heading to court to face a rape charge.

The Republican newspaper reports that 41-year-old Robert Hersey is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on charges of rape, assault with intent to rape and other crimes.

Hersey was arrested by police Friday at the storefront gym he owns in Springfield called Beast Elite.

Hersey was released on $2,500 bail. A call to the gym Sunday was not immediately returned and it's not clear if Hersey has an attorney.

Although a sign ln the gym said it was recruiting children 8 to 15 years old, the alleged victim's age was not immediately made public.

