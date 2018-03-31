Masked men rob pizza place near South Carolina coast

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina police are searching for two masked men who robbed a Domino's Pizza at gunpoint.

The Sun News reports that the robbery happened late Wednesday night in Little River along Highway 9, a popular route people take to North Myrtle Beach.

A police report says Horry County officers were called around midnight to the crime scene, which is about 10 minutes from the ocean.

A manager told police that two men walked toward him and one pulled a gun out. He then asked "where's the money at?"

A police report said the suspects stole money from a lock box in the store office as well as the cash register. The amount stolen redacted in a version of the police report that was made public.