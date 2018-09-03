Maryland suspect caught in Virginia after tunnel chase

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A suspected wanted in connection to a Maryland homicide was captured in Virginia after a chase that included a crash in a tunnel.

The Daily Press reports that on Sunday morning, Maryland authorities issued an alert for the suspect thought to be driving through Virginia in a Kia sedan.

The suspect wasn't named.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya said police spotted him in Suffolk and started a traffic stop.

But the suspect drove away and spurred a car chase through Suffolk and into Portsmouth that went through the Downtown Tunnel, Anaya said.

She said the suspect crashed in the tunnel and he was arrested. He was treated at a hospital for minor injuries in the crash.

Authorities plan to transfer him back to Prince George's County ,Maryland.